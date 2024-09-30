Mass. teen charged after crashing car through front of indoor playground, police say

SUTTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager has been charged after police say they crashed through the front door of an indoor playground over the weekend.

An 18-year-old from Millbury will be summonsed to Uxbridge District Court at a later date to face a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Sutton Police Department.

Police said the teen’s car barreled through the front of Luv 2 Play at 10a Galaxy Pass, leaving behind extensive damage.

In a Facebook post, the business wrote, “We had an unfortunate event this evening. A driver crashed into our facility’s front door. We have significant property damage. We are going through the legal formalities. Unfortunately, the facility will remain closed for an uncertain time.”

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group