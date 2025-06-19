Mass. teamsters lobby to protect workers from weather exposure, ‘unreasonable’ quotas

BOSTON — Teamsters from across the Commonwealth lobbied inside the State house demanding lawmakers pass legislation to protect warehouse workers.

Union members called for the passage of bills H.2103/S.1307, which they say will protect warehouse workers from unreasonable production quotas, and H. 3995/S.1355, which they say will protect workers from exposure to extreme temperatures.

“Big tech companies like Amazon and others have spent hundreds of millions of dollars in an effort to increase their profits by forcing employees to work in unsafe, toxic conditions that lead to injury and even heat stroke for little in the way of pay and benefits,” said Tom Mari, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Joint Council 10 and President of Teamsters Local 25. “We can and must do better for our workforce by passing these bills.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Amazon for comment about the working conditions of their employees in warehouses.

Teamsters are pushing for similar legislation across the country to enact the Worker Protection Package.

