Mass. still looking for lifeguards heading into Memorial Day Weekend

SOUTH BOSTON — The Department of Conservation and Recreation alongside state legislators outlined precautions and protocols for beach and water safety – as 81 designated state swimming areas and inland and coastal beaches opened Friday.

A press conference was held at South Boston’s Carson Beach where hundreds flocked Friday night ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Ropes, buoys, and multilingual signs now designate swim areas for the public.

“This year, we’ve expanded our work to recruit and hire bilingual lifeguards… especially in environmental justice areas” said Brian Arrigo, commissioner of the DCR.

State officials added that they are still looking for lifeguards to reach a count of 800. They are offering $22-27 an hour, including more than $1,000 bonuses.

Lifeguards will begin working at state beaches and waterfronts beginning Saturday. On June 15th, they’ll be stationed seven days a week.

They tell Boston 25 they expect more lifeguards to apply as they head closer to June.

According to the state, these are some Water Safety tips to adhere to when swimming include:

· Only swim at or within designated swimming areas. Swimming outside of the designated swimming areas, or at waterfronts where swimming is prohibited can be dangerous;

· Use the buddy system and always tell someone where you are going;

· Keep a close eye on children near the water. Parents and other guardians serve as the first and primary line of safety for their children;

· Teach children to always ask permission before going near the water;

· Avoid consuming alcohol or drugs;

· Drink lots of water;

· Don’t dive headfirst into the water;

· Do not swim during a storm or when there is lightning;

· Make sure you know how to swim. If you can’t swim, keep to shallow areas or use a U.S. Coast Guard-guard-approved life jacket;

· Don’t swim beyond your skillset;

· If caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it. Swim parallel to the shoreline to escape it and then at an angle toward the beach;

· When in a boat, wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket; and

· If a person in your group goes missing, check the water and notify lifeguards and park staff immediately.

