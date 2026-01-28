Mass. state trooper accused of assault and kidnapping, threatening girlfriend with knives and gun

PLYMOUTH, MASS. — Trooper Joseph Ward appeared in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, witness intimidation, assault and battery, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Ward and the victim, who were in a serious dating relationship, were at their home around 5 p.m. Jan. 10.

Prosecutors allege Ward wanted to have a serious conversation that the victim did not want to continue, and she intended to end the relationship.

The victim was scheduled to work that evening but was allegedly forced by Ward to call out, according to the complaint.

The victim told police the argument escalated, and Ward blocked the apartment exit, preventing her from leaving. She said she spent about an hour pleading with him to let her go.

During that time, the victim contacted her emergency contact and said she was in danger, according to the complaint. Prosecutors allege Ward saw the text message and became enraged, throwing furniture.

Ward’s anger continued to escalate, prosecutors said, alleging he picked the victim up by her arms, shoved her onto a couch and then onto the floor.

The victim told police Ward then picked up six knives from the kitchen and approached her. She said she became so frightened that she blacked out and fell to the floor.

According to the complaint, Ward later grabbed a pistol, loaded a magazine into the weapon and placed the holster on his waistband while continuing to yell that the victim was not leaving.

The victim told police she fled when Ward became distracted, but he chased her, dragged her by the legs and pulled her back into the apartment.

Prosecutors allege Ward later blamed the victim for the confrontation and insisted she get into a car with him, which she did. The victim’s emergency contact followed them, pulled over behind the vehicle and was able to help de-escalate the situation.

The victim was then able to leave and go to her parents’ home. Since the incident, she has reported receiving multiple phone calls from a blocked number and seeing vehicles similar to Ward’s personal car, according to prosecutors.

Ward’s defense attorney said his client has no criminal record and does not pose a risk to the accuser. He also claimed the victim’s statements to police were demonstrably false, alleging she continued a relationship with Ward after the incident and met with him again. The attorney said cell phone records would support that claim.

Ward was held without bail pending his next court appearance on Feb. 2. The victim was granted a 30-day extension of her restraining order.

Boston 25 has reached out to Massachusetts State Police on the accusations, and we are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

