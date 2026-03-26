Mass. State Police sergeant indicted on homicide charge in connection with deadly 2023 crash

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Scott Quigley has been indicted on a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with a deadly 2023 crash in Woburn that has also led to allegations of a cover-up by state police to protect one of their own.

Quigley was indicted after a grand jury found that the MSP sergeant was driving under the influence and negligently when his unmarked police cruiser collided with a van carrying Angelo Schettino, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Schettino was born with a genetic disorder that later left him paralyzed and was being driven home from an eye appointment.

The 37-year-old was seriously injured in the accident and died in the hospital 31 days after the crash.

While State Police concluded Quigley had a medical event that caused him to lose control of his cruiser, hospital records show he was one and a half times the legal limit, according to court filings.

The initial investigation, conducted by MSP Sgt. Jennifer Penton, characterized the crash as a “medical incident” where Quigley was only “partially at fault.” Penton—who was recently charged with involuntary manslaughter and perjury in an unrelated boxing death of recruit Enrique Delgado Garcia, at the MSP academy in New Braintree —issued Quigley a written warning for a marked lanes violation.

An internal “Cruiser Crash Review Form” obtained by 25 Investigates shows two high-ranking MSP supervisors signed off on Quigley’s original explanation that he felt “fatigued and lightheaded” and was “unable to recall” why he left his lane.

A court filing by MSP Deputy Chief Legal Counsel Siobhan E. Kelly revealed a bombshell: Quigley admitted to a supervisor his concern over hospital records suggesting he had a blood alcohol level of .11—well above the legal limit of .08. Kelly confirmed the department reviewed medical documentation that “supports” these disclosures.

Body camera footage obtained by 25 Investigates suggests that members of the MSP, including a high-ranking supervisor, visited Quigley at Lahey Hospital, where he was transported by ambulance after the crash. There is no mention of the hospital visits or Quigley’s demeanor that night in any of the official reports.

Questions about the crash began to surface in an unrelated murder trial in Lowell. Because Quigley was the lead investigator on that case, Middlesex County prosecutors are required to disclose any issues impacting his credibility.

Quigley is expected to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

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