Mass. State Police investigating ‘unattended death’ Fitchburg home

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Authorities have launched an investigation into an “unattended death” at a home in Fitchburg on Wednesday morning.

The investigation is centered around 244 Madison Street, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office and Fitchburg Police Department said.

A Boston 25 News photographer spotted Fitchburg police cruisers parked outside the home.

There were no additional details on the nature of the investigation immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s officer are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

