Mass. State Police grad arrested on drunken driving charges after crash that injured 2, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A recent Massachusetts State Police graduate is facing drunken driving charges after a crash late Sunday night, according to police.

James Doran, 28, of Tewksbury, was after a crash in the area of Main Street and Clark Road in Tewksbury. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Doran has since been arraigned on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle in Lowell District Court on Monday. He was released on personal recognizance.

State police confirm Doran is a member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop which graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy earlier this month.

Officials say that new troopers complete a 12-month probationary period following graduation.

“Recognizing the serious nature of the charges, the Department placed Trooper Doran on administrative leave pending the outcome of a duty status hearing later this week,” a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.

Doran is due in court on December 6.

