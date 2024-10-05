Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy Trust wins $1 million in scratch ticket game

QUINCY, Mass. — The End of Summer Trust of Quincy has claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “777″ instant ticket game.

David Spillane represented the trust. which opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Spillane has claimed tickets for multiple winners so they can remain anonymous.

The winning ticket was purchased at Family Convenience, 263 Water St. in Quincy.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group