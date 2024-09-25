Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins $4M prize on scratch ticket sold at gas station

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man plans to travel and add some improvements to his home after hitting for a $4 million prize on a scratch ticket sold at a local gas station.

Tayoan De Lima Santos, of Dorchester, chose the cash option on his “$4,000,000 Lion’s Share” instant ticket prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Santos told the Lottery that he plans on traveling and doing some home improvements with his winnings.

Santos purchased his winning ticket at Mike’s Fuel & Food Mart on Trapelo Road in Waltham.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

