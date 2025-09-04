Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins $4M prize on scratch ticket purchased at convenience store

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is living more comfortably after he recently won $4 million on a $5 scratch ticket he purchased at a local convenience store.

Francis Mendes, of New Bedford, chose the cash option on his “$4,000,000 Gold 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Mendes told the Lottery that he plans on saving the winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at County General Convenience at 518 Country Street in New Bedford.

The store receives a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

