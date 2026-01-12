Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins $1.1M playing Mass Cash using special family dates

LOWELL, Mass. — Nicholas Budesky of Lowell is celebrating a massive lottery win after claiming an additional $600,000 in Mass Cash grand prizes—on top of the $500,000 he previously claimed in November.

All of his winnings came from the Friday, November 14, midday drawing, totaling $1.1 million.

Budesky played a set of numbers representing birthday and anniversary dates, and decided to play those numbers 11 times for the same drawing. Every ticket hit, making him one of the biggest winners in the game’s history.

He claimed the first portion of his winnings on November 17, and returned to the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Friday, January 9, to collect the rest.

Budesky arrived in style—on a party bus with his family—and said they planned to celebrate with lunch before heading to the airport for a trip to Florida. Beyond the vacation, he plans to save most of his winnings.

The winning tickets were purchased at BJ’s Wholesale Club, 100 Corporate Dr., Franklin, which will receive a $6,000 bonus for this sale, in addition to the $5,000 bonus earned for the earlier prizes.

