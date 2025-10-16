Mass. State Lottery winner: $4M prize won on scratch ticket sold at gas station

LOWELL, Mass. — A $4 million grand prize was recently won on a scratch ticket that was sold at a Massachusetts gas station.

Candy 2025 Trust of Lowell claimed the second grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X” instant ticket game, Lottery officials announced this week.

The trust, represented by trustee Nikki Caplis, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pete’s Gulf at 185 Woburn Street in Lowell. The store receives a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

There is one unclaimed $4 million grand prize remaining in the “100X” instant game, the Lottery noted.

