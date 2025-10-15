Mass. State Lottery winner: $4M grand prize won on scratch ticket sold in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts Lottery player recently hit for a big grand prize on a scratch ticket purchased in Lowell.

Candy 2025 Trust of Lowell has claimed the second $4 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X” instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by trustee Nikki Caplis, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at Pete’s Gulf, 185 Woburn St. in Lowell.

The store receives a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

There is one unclaimed $4 million grand prize remaining in the “100X” instant game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

