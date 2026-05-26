Mass. State Lottery: Wednesday’s Megabucks jackpot is 3rd largest in history

BOSTON — Grab your tickets!

The Megabucks jackpot for Wednesday is an estimated $18.85 million, the third highest in the game’s history and the largest since 1986.

According to data provided by Lottery Post, the largest jackpot in Megabucks history is $21.7 million, split among eight winning tickets in the game’s October 16, 1985, drawing.

The largest jackpot won on a single ticket in Megabucks history is $16.35 million, won on September 10, 2022, drawing on a ticket sold in Ware.

The Megabucks jackpot was last hit on April 21, 2025, when a $1.97 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Hyde Park.

These are the top 10 Megabucks jackpots, according to Lottery Post:

1. $21,714,520 (Oct. 16, 1985)

2. $21,148,080 (Jan. 8, 1986)

3. $18,850,000 (May 27, 2026)

4. $18,218,080 (Mar. 10, 1984)

5. $16,350,000 (Sep. 10, 2022)

6. $15,619,880 (Jul. 14, 1984)

7. $15,210,840 (Jul. 8, 1987)

8. $14,628,740 (May 29, 1985)

9. $14,263,543 (Nov. 18, 2000)

10. $13,855,359 (Oct. 6, 1990)

Megabucks tickets are $2 each and can only be purchased in Massachusetts.

Megabucks drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9 p.m.

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