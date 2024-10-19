Mass. State Lottery: Boston man wins Mass Cash grand prize on free promotional ticket

BOSTON — A Boston man recently won a Mass Cash grand prize on a free ticket that he received as part of a Massachusetts State Lottery promotion.

Stephen Mayers, of the city’s Roxbury section, won $100,000 on a free Quic Pic ticket in the Lottery’s “Rake in the Winnings” promotion that began October 1.

With the purchase of $5 or more of any draw or monitor game on a single ticket, Mass Lottery customers have a chance to win a free $1 Quic Pic ticket for a Mass Lottery game through Oct. 30.

Mayers received his lucky ticket after making his purchase at Blue Hill Superett in Roxbury. He won his prize when the five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the Oct. 14 Mass Cash drawing.

The winning numbers were 01-08-28-32-34.

Mayers claimed his $100,000 prize on Tuesday. Blue Hill Superette receives a $1,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group