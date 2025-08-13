Mass. sheriff charged with extortion resigns from Roxbury Community College Board of Trustees

BOSTON — Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins has resigned from the Roxbury Community College Board of Trustees after federal authorities arrested him on extortion charges in Florida.

Tompkins tendered his resignation from the board, where he served as board chairman, in a letter to Gov. Maura Healey dated Tuesday.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation effective August 12, 2025 from the Roxbury Community College Board of Trustees, including from the appointed position as Chair of the Board of Trustees,” Tompkins wrote in his resignation letter.

“I have greatly appreciated serving as a Trustee of Roxbury Community College’s Board and as Chair of the Board of Trustees,” Tompkins wrote.

Tompkins, 67, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of extortion under color of official right, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said. He was arrested by the FBI in Florida on Friday morning.

In a statement on Wednesday, the governor said Tompkins “made the right decision” to resign from the board.

“Sheriff Tompkins has made the right decision by stepping down from the Roxbury Community College Board,” Healey said. “Vice Chair Israul Marrero will immediately begin serving as Interim Chair of the Board.”

Prosecutors allege in court documents that Tompkins extorted an executive from an unnamed cannabis company in Boston by using his position of power to obtain a pre-IPO interest in the company’s stock.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks said in a statement last week that Tompkins allegedly extorted $50,000 from the owner of the cannabis retailer, who sought to open a dispensary in Boston in 2019.

“We believe what the Sheriff saw as an easy way to make a quick buck on the sly is clear-cut corruption under federal law,” Docks said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

