Mass. residents gather on the common to rally in honor of International Women’s Day

Hundreds of Massachusetts residents took to the Boston common to rally in honor of International Women’s Day.

Women around the world on March 8 every year call for equal pay, reproductive rights, education, justice and decision-making jobs during demonstrations.

People rallying on the common also held signs protesting the war in Iran, which is entering its second week.

In March 1776, Abigail Adams told her husband to "remember the ladies.” A call for women to be included in the promise of America.



250 years later, we face new attacks on our freedom — and her call still resonates.



Women deserve for their voices to be heard, respected and… — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) March 8, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

