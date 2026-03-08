Local

Mass. residents gather on the common to rally in honor of International Women's Day

By Boston 25 News Staff
Mass. residents gather on the common to rally in honor of International Women's Day
By Boston 25 News Staff

Hundreds of Massachusetts residents took to the Boston common to rally in honor of International Women’s Day.

Women around the world on March 8 every year call for equal pay, reproductive rights, education, justice and decision-making jobs during demonstrations.

People rallying on the common also held signs protesting the war in Iran, which is entering its second week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

