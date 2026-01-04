Mass. police department seeks help naming new 5-month-old comfort dog

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The newest (and furriest) recruit of a Massachusetts police department doesn’t have a name yet, and the public is asked to help choose one.

A 5-month-old Yellow Labrador Retriever mix will serve as the Somerville Police Department’s Community Comfort Dog, providing support to community members, victims, and officers during stressful or difficult moments.

He is currently in training with the nonprofit Hero Pups, with frequent visits to Somerville, and is already hard at work learning how to be the very best boy in service to the community.

The pup’s mission is to bring comfort, connection, and care to those who need it most.

Somerville police say they’ve narrowed it down to four Somerville-inspired names:

Davis – After Davis Square, one of Somerville’s most iconic gathering places

– After Davis Square, one of Somerville’s most iconic gathering places Fluff – A nod to Marshmallow Fluff, invented right here in Somerville and celebrated at the annual Fluff Festival

– A nod to Marshmallow Fluff, invented right here in Somerville and celebrated at the annual Fluff Festival Magoun – Inspired by Magoun Square, a historic Somerville neighborhood

– Inspired by Magoun Square, a historic Somerville neighborhood Mystic – Honoring the Mystic River and its deep connection to Somerville’s history

Community voting is open now until Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. To cast a vote, click here.

