Mass. man used dog-walking app to lure woman into his home, police say

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested after police say he used a dog-walking app to lure a woman into his home.

Mark L. Miller, 62, of Southbridge, was arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court on a charge of kidnapping, Southbridge police announced Wednesday.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, a woman walked into the lobby of the Southbridge Police Department and reported that a man, later identified as Miller, tried to keep her in his home against her will, according to police.

Police say the woman told officers that she was working for a dog-walking app when a female contacted her to watch her dogs for a few hours, but when she arrived at a home on Belmont Street, she was greeted by Miller.

“Upon entry, the female noticed it was dark inside, and she did not believe the dogs that she was hired were present in the home,” the police department wrote in a news release. “The female then alleged that at some point the male subject positioned himself near the door of the residence to prevent her from leaving and asked her to go upstairs.”

The woman was able to escape the home on her own and alerted the authorities.

Miller was ordered held on cash bail during his arraignment.

An investigation is ongoing.

