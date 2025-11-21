Mass. man shares experience with electroconvulsive therapy to help others battling depression

SHREWBURY, Mass. — November is Men’s Health Awareness Month. It’s a month meant to encourage men to prioritize both their physical and mental health.

According to the CDC, the suicide rate for men is four times higher than the rate among women. And one Shrewsbury man is sharing his treatment journey in the hopes of inspiring others not to give up on the road to better mental health.

“I’m back at the gym, I’m socializing with my friends. My friends say Wow, we haven’t seen you like this. Some of them, ever.”

It’s a life Scott Feinberg always hoped was possible, but often seemed out of reach. As the classical singer’s voice soared to beautiful heights, his lifelong battle with depression reached incredible lows. Medication only brought temporary relief. And then, he hit rock bottom.

“Last year, back in October, I actually became catatonic,” Feinberg said. “I just wanted something to help me. Because I knew there was more to me living a happy life that was available out there, and I just wasn’t getting it.”

That changed when Feinberg was admitted to UMass Memorial in Worcester, where he was given a treatment he hadn’t received before. It was electroconvulsive therapy, also known as ECT.

“In electroconvulsive therapy, we use electricity to induce a short, controlled seizure under anesthesia, and that can be very effective in treating depression,” said Dr. Sophia Kogan.

Kogan is Feinberg’s doctor. And after treating him with ECT, she suggested another form of neuromodulation known as transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS.

“We use magnets to create an electrical field. And that can change the way that the brain communicates. And that is also a really effective way of helping some people manage depression,” Kogan said.

Feinberg received 36 TMS treatments in total, going Monday through Friday over the course of a few months.

“They only last 15 to 20 minutes. You sit in a chair, and they apply magnetic stimulation. It’s very gentle. [...] And gradually over those couple of months, I went from a state of depression where I wasn’t horribly depressed, but I wasn’t happy either, to the point where I’m completely happy. And that’s something I haven’t experienced since I was a kid,” Feinberg explained.

Dr. Kogan says ECT can be used for treatment-resistant mood disorders even beyond depression. She says TMS may be an option for treating OCD and helping with smoking cessation. And while neither is a first line of treatment, Dr. Kogan says they shouldn’t be a last resort either.

“So if someone tries a few medications and they don’t respond, or if they have unacceptable side effects to them, you know, then it’s reasonable to think about utilizing one of these treatments.”

Feinberg was told the effects of his treatments could last up to 18 months. He continues to see a therapist and a psychiatrist, taking medication to remain stable. And to anyone dealing with the struggles he’s faced, he has a message.

“There is help out there. That’s what I want people to know. I just want people to know that if they’ve run out of hope, if they don’t think that antidepressants are doing everything that they could be, look for TMS treatments. Look at ECT. There are other options out there.”

