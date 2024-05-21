Mass. man nicknamed ‘Willy Wonka’ sold drugs to confidential informant, NH AG says

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man known as “Willy Wonka” has been indicted on drug charges in New Hampshire, authorities announced Tuesday.

William “Willy Wonka” Rodriguez, 53, of Lawrence, was indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury on five counts of sale of a controlled drug, including three counts of selling suboxone to a confidential informant and two counts of selling fentanyl to a confidential informant, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Formella said Rodriguez was nabbed after an investigation involving his office, the New Hampshire Department of Correction, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Rodriguez will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court at a later time.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group