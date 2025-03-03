Mass. man gets prison time for embezzling more than $366K from nonprofit that helps disabled people

BOSTON — A Northborough man will serve time in federal prison for embezzling more than $366,000 from a nonprofit group that helps people with developmental disabilities, and then using that money to build a house, the U.S. Attorney said.

Kyriakos Kapiris, a/k/a Rick Kapiris, 38, was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for wire fraud and money laundering, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. Kapiris was also ordered to pay $371, 088.97 in restitution.

U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Guzman handed down Kapiris’ sentence in federal court in Worcester on Friday.

Kapiris pleaded guilty in June 2022 to two counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

From April 2015 to May 2020, Kapiris worked as the Information Technology Manager at Venture Community Services, a nonprofit organization in Sturbridge that services developmentally disabled members of the community, Foley said.

The organization provided Kapiris access to two company credit cards to buy equipment and services as needed in his role as IT manager.

Beginning in 2016, Kapiris used the two company credit cards to purportedly buy equipment from two vendor accounts on the web app Square and one account on Amazon.

“In reality, Kapiris created the three vendor accounts to embezzle the funds and fabricated sales invoices for purportedly purchased equipment to conceal the scheme,” the U.S. Attorney said in her statement.

Kapiris used the names of legitimate Massachusetts companies for the two Square accounts and created the Amazon account in the name of a company that he controlled, “NetworkingPlus,” prosecutors said.

Kapiris linked the three vendor accounts to several of his own personal accounts at Bank of America into which he transferred the fraudulent monies, prosecutors said. Kapiris then used the stolen funds for personal expenses, including to build a house.

The house was forfeited by the government and sold, prosecutors said.

At sentencing, the court noted that Kapiris had been previously convicted of stealing from a previous employer. He was on probation for that offense at the time of his theft from Venture Community Services, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group