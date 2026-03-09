Mass. man gets nearly three decades in federal prison for child sex exploitation, child porn

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison for child sexual exploitation and producing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney said.

Brian Warner, 38, of Adams, was sentenced to 28 years in prison, to be followed by seven years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni handed down his sentence.

An amount of restitution will be determined at a hearing scheduled for June 11.

In November 2025, Warner pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children. He has remained in federal custody since his May 2024 arrest.

Over six years, prosecutors said Warner repeatedly abused a child for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct.

Searches of Warner’s devices showed that he possessed hundreds of images of child sex abuse material, including imagery of a child known to him, Foley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group