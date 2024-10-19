Mass. man facing murder charge in fatal shooting of NH man in Vermont, state police say

WATERBURY, Vt. — A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a New Hampshire man in Vermont earlier this week, authorities announced Saturday.

Fabrice Rumama, 20, of Springfield, Massachusetts, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shawn Spiker, 34, of Croydon, New Hampshire, according to Vermont State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a shooting at a home at the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park in Waterbury around 12:45 a.m. on Monday found two gunshot victims, state police said.

One of the victims, later identified as Spiker, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy. The second victim, 57-year-old Michael S. Perry, of Waterbury, was hospitalized with serious injuries and was last known to be in stable condition.

Rumama was arrested early Saturday morning and a judge ordered him jailed without bail pending arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in Barre on Monday, state police said.

Rumama is not charged in the shooting of Perry at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

