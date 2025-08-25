Mass. man convicted of sexually exploiting 3-year-old child, child porn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A federal jury has convicted a Springfield man of sexually exploiting a 3-year-old child and child pornography charges, the U.S. Attorney said.

Bairon Ubeda, 45, was convicted Thursday after a four-day trial in federal court of one count each of sexual exploitation of children, possession of child pornography, and receipt of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy scheduled sentencing for Nov. 24.

Ubeda was previously indicted in May 2023.

At the time, Ubeda was serving a state sentence for aggravated rape and abuse of a child, posing or exhibiting a child in a state of nudity, disseminating child pornography, trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, extortion, larceny, assault and battery and trafficking of a person under 18 years of age for sexual servitude.

Evidence introduced at trial showed that Ubeda carried out “a multi-year effort to trick and coerce women using fraudulent social media persona and accounts” while claiming to represent a fictitious adult modeling company, Foley said.

Ubeda would trick women targeted by the scheme into providing explicit images as well as personal information and identification, prosecutors said. He would then threaten to make the images and information public if the women did not agree to have sex with him.

For women with children, Ubeda would threaten to provide the images and information to child protective services so that the women would lose custody of their children, prosecutors said.

Ubeda was charged in federal court after he coerced a woman caught up in a scheme to use a 3-year-old minor victim “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography,” prosecutors said.

Ubeda was also charged with knowingly receiving and possessing that child pornography.

For the charge of sexual exploitation of a child, Ubeda faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of receipt of child pornography, Ubeda faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of possession of child pornography, Ubeda faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

