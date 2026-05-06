Mass. man convicted of impersonating a federal officer in 2015 arrested again on the same charge

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man convicted of impersonating a federal officer in 2015 has been arrested again on the same charge, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

Francisco Soares, 56, of Foxborough, was arrested April 30 after being charged with impersonating a federal officer on April 29, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Soares was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on May 1, Foley said.

The criminal complaint alleges that Soares told various Brazilian nationals that he worked for U.S. Immigration and, for a price, could help them obtain U.S. citizenship.

Soares, who has never worked for the U.S. government, allegedly took thousands of dollars from his victims, prosecutors said.

Back in 2015, Soares was convicted of impersonating a federal officer and sentenced to three years of probation and 12 months of home confinement.

He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $4,300 in restitution.

For the new charge of impersonating a federal officer or employee, he faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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