Mass. man arrested after police chase through Franklin, pursuit on I-495

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after police say he led officers on a vehicle pursuit through Franklin and onto Interstate 495 before fleeing on foot into a wooded area Tuesday morning.

Daniel Robinson, 29, of Newton, is expected to be arraigned in Milford District Court on charges including failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, operating after suspension, registration plate violations, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and additional motor vehicle offenses, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

A Bellingham officer attempted to stop a black Chevrolet Corvette at approximately 9:30 a.m. after observing that it displayed a registration plate not issued to the vehicle, among violations, police noted.

The driver, later identified as Robinson, allegedly refused to stop and instead led officers on a brief pursuit.

The chase continued into Franklin and onto I-495, where authorities said Robinson’s driving became increasingly dangerous and posed a significant risk to the public. Officers subsequently terminated the pursuit and alerted surrounding law enforcement agencies with a description of the vehicle and its direction of travel.

Moments later, police located the Corvette after it exited the highway onto West Central Street in Franklin.

Police said Robinson continued driving through the area before stopping near the Highwood Drive complex off Panther Way. He then got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Officers from Franklin and Bellingham pursued Robinson on foot and took him into custody a short distance away without further incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

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