Mass. man arrested after leading troopers on high-speed chase in car stolen from NH, police say

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested after authorities say he led troopers on a high-speed, multi-town chase in a car that was stolen in New Hampshire on Monday morning.

Troopers patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 spotted a Mercedes that was reported stolen in Derry just before 10 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police say the troopers initiated a pursuit, which spanned several communities along the southbound side of Interstate 495, as well as Route 2.

When the chase reached speeds as high as 90 mph, troopers terminated their pursuit and used the Mercedes’ built-in GPS to track the vehicle, according to state police.

The driver of the Mercedes, 40-year-old Methuen native Andrew McInnes, was later located in West Boylston and taken into custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges McInnes faces or when he’ll be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group