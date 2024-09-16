Mass. man allegedly conspires to smuggle sensitive material to aid Russian nuclear program

BOSTON — Two men, one of which is a Massachusetts native, were indicted Monday, accused of conspiring to sell laser equipment to aid Russian nuclear capabilities.

Sam Bhambhani, 55, of North Attleboro, Mass., and Maxim Teslenko, 35, of Moscow, Russia, were each indicted on one count of smuggling and one count of conspiracy to violate and evade export controls, commit smuggling, and defraud the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, both men conspired to export laser welding machines from Bhambhani’s employer in the U.S. to the Ural Electromechanical Plant in Yekaterinburg, Russia between 2015 through at least 2021. The duo allegedly falsified export documents to the U.S. government to hid the fact the machinery would aid the Russian nuclear program.

Charging documents suggest Teslenko knew that the laser welding machines were intended to be used to help Russian nuclear capabilities.

Bhambhani was arrested on September 9 and released on conditions, according to authorities. Teslenko is still at large overseas.

“These two men are accused of helping Russia illegally acquire cutting edge, American made laser welding machines in support of this hostile nation state’s nuclear program. As part of their shameful efforts to evade our country’s export laws, we believe these men utilized shell companies, fictitious personas and falsified records,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “This is yet another flagrant example of Russia using illicit procurement networks to advance their goals to the detriment of our country’s national security. Let this case serve as a warning to others that if you violate U.S. export controls or evade U.S. sanctions, the FBI and our partners will find you and ensure that you are brought to justice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

