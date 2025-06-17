Mass. lawmakers hear testimony from sex abuse survivors

BOSTON — At the State House at the Joint Judiciary Committee, lawmakers on Tuesday heard sobering testimony from sex abuse survivors.

“Several years ago, I was drugged and raped by someone I met through a dating app,” said Jessica, a survivor.

The Committee is considering an entire slate of potential legislation designed to close loopholes and increase penalties.

“We’re here to today to send a strong message to legislators that this is a problem that is serious and unfortunately too common,” said Jetta Bernie, Executive Director of Enough Abuse.

From Berkshire County the DA is urging the committee to toughen penalties for upskirting, as a way to prevent repeat offenders.

“These people don’t stop doing their crimes. We have real loophole that exists here,” District Attorney Timothy Shugrue told the committee.

Another bill takes aim at sex assaults committed during ride shares.

Cassidy Zeng told the committee that she was told her abuser could not be prosecuted.

“My body was in pain, and I was just terrified. I immediately went to the emergency room and did everything I was supposed to do, in order to stop this person,” survivor Cassidy Zeng testified.

And another bill protects high school students from sex abuse by teachers and coaches.

“If you’re in high school, and have a relationship with a 50, 60, 70, 80-year-old person, or 25-year-old person, it’s legal,” said Lori Ledger, the aunt of a sex abuse survivor.

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, resources are available.

SafeLink is a 24/7 statewide domestic violence and sexual assault referral hotline. The number is 1-877-785-2020.

The Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance also offers free resources for victims, survivors and providers at 844-878-MOVA or mass.gov/askMOVA.

