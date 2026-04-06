Mass. lawmakers consider public school cell phone ban and social media restrictions

BOSTON — At the Massachusetts State House, lawmakers are considering a ban on student use of cell phones at public schools, as well as ban on social media for children.

“We feel that this bill is the right thing to be doing, right now in the age that we’re living in,” House Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz told reporters on Monday.

Last July, the state Senate voted 38-2 to ban the use of cell phones in Massachusetts Public Schools.

Now, the House is adding new restrictions to its own version of that bill.

The House is proposing a ban on social media for children under 14 years old.

Under the bill, teens aged 14 and 15 would need parental consent to access social media.

There would be no restrictions once a child turns 16 years old.

In a statement, House Leaders said the measure Is needed to protect young people from “harmful content and addictive algorithms that have a proven negative impact on their mental health.”

In the House version of the bill, the State Attorney General would regulate the restrictions.

“We leave a lot of it up to the AG in terms of regulations on exactly how to institute that, because frankly, this is a moving target related to the social media conversation,” said Rep. Michelwitz (D-Boston).

The Massachusetts ban may be the most restrictive, but other states have already implemented, or are considering, similar legislation.

Other countries, like Australia, Brazil, and Indonesia have already taken action.

In Boston, lawmakers are certain, whatever they pass, will hold up in court.

“We know there could be some potential legal challenges. We think it’s the right thing to do. We think we are on solid ground. We hope that once this bill passes, it will stand up to any legal challenges,” Rep. Michelwitz said.

The House is expected to take up their bill on Wednesday.

If it passes, legislators will have to reconcile the differences with the Senate bill, which did not include the social media ban, before it reaches Governor Healey’s desk.

House leaders are hoping the restrictions will be in place for the new school year in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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