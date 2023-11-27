Mass. highway named among ‘most loathed’ interstates in America. Can you guess what it is?

BOSTON — A Massachusetts highway has been named among the “most loathed” interstates in the nation in a new poll, and for those who travel it on a regular basis, it certainly comes as no surprise.

Gunther Volvo Cars says it ran a survey of 3,000 drivers in an effort to pinpoint the top 100 interstates, freeways, and highways that are most detested by their daily commuters.

“Sometimes there is nothing worse than reaching the crest of a hill on a freeway, with the city’s shimmering silhouette appearing in the distance, when a relentless tide of brake lights paints a different picture,” the car dealership wrote in its report.

The top 3 most loathed interstates were all located in California: US-101, I-5, and I-405. I-76 in Pennsylvania and I-70 in Colorado rounded out the top five.

Interstate 93 in Massachusetts checked in at 35th on the dealership’s list.

“Especially in and around Boston, this interstate often sees traffic jams,” the dealership wrote of the highway.

Other New England highways that landed on the list include:

I-95 in New Hampshire: “The seacoast area near Portsmouth can experience increased traffic, especially during tourist season.”

US-7 in Vermont: “This north-south route can see increased traffic during peak seasons, especially near tourist areas.”

I-95 in Maine: “Particularly during the summer tourist season, certain stretches of this interstate (like near Bangor) can see increased traffic and congestion.”

I-84 in Connecticut: “Around Hartford, this road can be especially congested, especially during rush hours.”

I-195 in Rhode Island: “Connecting Providence to the Massachusetts South Coast, this interstate can be busy at peak times.”

