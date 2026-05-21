Mass. gas prices surge as drivers prepare for busy Memorial Day travel weekend

NORWOOD, Mass. — Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road as Memorial Day weekend gets underway, with travel ramping up as early as Thursday.

But drivers will be paying more at the pump to kick off the holiday.

Gas prices are nearing some of their highest levels in years, with the national average sitting around $4.50 per gallon — about 42% higher than last Memorial Day.

Massachusetts drivers are seeing similar prices, also averaging around $4.50.

At a gas station in Norwood, prices were slightly lower, hovering around $4.35 per gallon, though still a strain on many travelers’ wallets.

Despite the higher costs, AAA predicts 39 million people will travel by car for the long weekend.

Boston is also ranked among the top 10 U.S. travel destinations for Memorial Day.

Experts say drivers should prepare before heading out, including checking tire pressure, battery life, and fluid levels.

Travelers should also plan for heavy traffic. The busiest times to drive are expected to be:

Thursday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials are urging drivers to pack their patience as roadways become increasingly crowded ahead of the holiday weekend.

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