Mass. gang member gets time in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping, drug charges

BOSTON — A Massachusetts gang member of the “Gangster Disciples” will spend more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping, drug and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney said.

Justin Suriel, 28, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani handed down his sentence.

Suriel pleaded guilty in August to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine and Suboxone;, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl; distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Suriel was charged in November 2021 along with 12 others in connection with a large drug ring centering around the Gangster Disciples gang in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, Foley said.

An investigation launched in August 2020 intercepted communications between Gangster Disciples’ leaders, members and drug suppliers about their alleged distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and Suboxone in Massachusetts, Maine and southern New Hampshire as well as into the Essex County Jail, Foley said.

Calls were intercepted between Suriel and other gang members, who conspired to kidnap and assault a marijuana supplier from Maine, prosecutors said.

Intercepted phone calls also uncovered Suriel’s cocaine and fentanyl distribution ring, wherein he used gang members to sell drugs throughout the Merrimack Valley area of Massachusetts.

The calls also revealed that Suriel offered protection to his cocaine supplier, remarking that he would “shoot bullets” for anyone bothering his drug supplier, Foley said.

Investigators later recovered a loaded firearm during a search of Suriel’s home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

