Mass. drivers can save 40 cents per gallon of gas on Thursday at these 14 stations

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Drivers across Massachusetts can save 40 cents per gallon of gas this week at more than a dozen stations.
The discount is available to members of Circle K’s free rewards program, Inner Circle, on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., according to the gas station and convenience store chain.
Select locations nationwide are taking part in the deal. The 14 participating Massachusetts locations are as follows:
- 181 Pelham Street, Methuen
- 32 Knipe Road in Haverhill
- 24 Rocky Hill Road in Amesbury
- 448 Salem Street in Wakefield
- 323 Highland Avenue in Salem
- 14 West Broadway in Boston
- 1385 Pleasant Street in Bridgewater
- 47 Harding Street in Middleboro
- 4 Chace Road in Freetown
- 68 South Main Street in Freetown
- 1400 Russell Road in Westfield
- 1 Sunderland Road in Whately
- 1 Greenfield Road in South Deerfield
- 223 Mohawk Terrace in Greenfield
To enjoy this exclusive offer, members must be fully registered and enter their associated phone number at the pump or register before the transaction.
Not an Inner Circle member? You can sign up by downloading the Circle K app.
To view a full list of participating locations across New England, click here.
