Mass. drivers can save 40 cents per gallon of gas on Thursday at these 14 stations

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Drivers across Massachusetts can save 40 cents per gallon of gas this week at more than a dozen stations.

The discount is available to members of Circle K’s free rewards program, Inner Circle, on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., according to the gas station and convenience store chain.

Select locations nationwide are taking part in the deal. The 14 participating Massachusetts locations are as follows:

181 Pelham Street, Methuen

32 Knipe Road in Haverhill

24 Rocky Hill Road in Amesbury

448 Salem Street in Wakefield

323 Highland Avenue in Salem

14 West Broadway in Boston

1385 Pleasant Street in Bridgewater

47 Harding Street in Middleboro

4 Chace Road in Freetown

68 South Main Street in Freetown

1400 Russell Road in Westfield

1 Sunderland Road in Whately

1 Greenfield Road in South Deerfield

223 Mohawk Terrace in Greenfield

To enjoy this exclusive offer, members must be fully registered and enter their associated phone number at the pump or register before the transaction.

Not an Inner Circle member? You can sign up for FREE by downloading the Circle K app.

To view a full list of participating locations across New England, click here.

