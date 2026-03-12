Mass. animal shelter ‘urgently seeking’ foster homes for cats, kittens

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is “urgently seeking” foster families to care for cats and kittens in need.

Second Chance Animal Services in East Brookfield is especially looking for homes willing to take pregnant cats, kittens, cats recovering from surgery, or timid cats who need time and patience to build confidence before finding permanent homes.

“Our greatest foster need right now is cat and kitten fosters,” Lindsay Doray, chief development officer for Second Chance Animal Services, said in a statement.

“In recent years, our kitten season seems to extend all year long,” Doray said. “With more cats requiring temporary care throughout the year, every new foster home allows us to help more vulnerable animals and give them the individualized attention they need.”

Foster homes provide a calm, safe environment where cats can heal, give birth, or adjust to people at their own pace, Doray said.

Second Chance supplies everything fosters need, including food, medical care, supplies, and guidance from the organization’s veterinary and shelter teams. In turn, foster families provide love and a temporary home.

“Fostering is one of the most impactful ways someone can help,” Doray said. “It gives cats and kittens the chance to recover, grow, and prepare for adoption, while freeing up space in our shelters so we can continue helping all pets in need.”

Foster commitments vary depending on the animal’s needs.

Pregnant cats stay with the foster family through the birth until the kittens are eight weeks old, while cats recovering from surgery or needing socialization may only require a few weeks.

No prior experience is required, Doray said.

Anyone interested in fostering a cat or kittens can learn more and complete a foster application at the shelter’s website.

