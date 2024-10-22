Mass. AG Cambell cites Shake Shack for child labor violations

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced on Monday she has reached a settlement with national restaurant chain Shake Shack for violating various state child labor laws.

The AG found that between January 2022 and December 2022, Shake Shack failed to obtain valid work permits prior to employing minors and scheduled minors for work during legally prohibited hours and over the state’s 48-hour per week limit. These violations impacted more than 200 employees.

“Our child labor laws protect vulnerable young people as they embark on jobs to learn skills, give back to their communities, and earn their own money,” said AG Campbell. “I appreciate Shake Shack’s willingness to work with my Office to remediate these issues, and I am grateful that they will make a significant payment towards improving youth employment opportunities in the Commonwealth.”

An investigation began when the AG’s office received a complaint alleging that minors at the Shake Shack in Woburn were working past their legally restricted hours.

After an investigation, the AGO found child labor violations at twelve Shake Shack locations in the following municipalities: Chestnut Hill, Cambridge, Dedham, Watertown, Woburn, Somerville, Burlington, Hingham, Everett, Andover, and Boston.

According to the AG, Shake Shack fully cooperated with the investigation.

In 2019, the AGO entered a settlement agreement with Shake Shack in relation to similar violations of the state’s child labor laws.

Shake Shack will pay a total of $244,500, including $122,250 in penalties and a $122,250 payment to a state fund used for enforcement and education of state employment laws, including training and development to improve youth employment opportunities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

