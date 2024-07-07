Mashpee woman killed in Bridgewater rollover

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A 74-year-old Mashpee woman is dead following a rollover in Bridgewater.

A spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police says troopers responded to a fatal crash on Route 495 South near Route 24 in Bridgwater around 3:18 p.m., Saturday.

The car drove into a wooded median in the area and then rolled over. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Officials have only identified that person as a man from Mashpee.

The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene of the crash. She has been identified by State Police as Lana Testa, also of Mashpee.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Previous coverage:





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group