Deadly highway crash in Bridgewater under investigation

RAYNHAM, Mass — Officials are investigating a deadly highway crash in Bridgewater on Saturday.

A spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police says troopers responded to a fatal crash on Route 495 South near Route 24 iN Bridgwater around 3:18 p.m.

The car drove into a cluster of trees as it crashed, billowing smoke over the highway.

The right travel lane was closed during the investigation before reopening at 7:27 p.m.

Drone video from the scene shows first responders crowding around the vehicle where it came to rest among the trees.

State Police could not immediately say how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Deadly highway crash in Raynham under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group