Mashpee Wampanoag Elder seeks her stolen regalia

Mashpee, Mass. — Sherry Pocknett, a prominent member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, is seeking to have her stolen Native American regalia returned to her.

“Everything is handmade. That’s what makes it more valuable. It’s priceless,” Pockett told me.

In August, while she was attending a Pow Wow in Narragansett, Rhode Island, someone made off with Sherry’s intricate regalia, beads, and wampum.

“My headdress is made out of bark. And it was a gift from someone. Every piece was gifts, and that’s why it’s so important,” Pocknett explained.

Each item hand crafted, unique, with deep meaning for Sherry.

She can’t understand why anyone would take it, because these items were made for her.

No one else can wear them.

“No one has my regalia, the whole dress, no one has it. It’s one of a kind,” she said.

“You must be so heartbroken, Sherry,” I remarked.

“I’m so heartbroken. It’s really hard for me to sit here and talk about it, honestly.”

In 2023, Sherry made history when she became the first Indigenous Person to win a James Beard Award.

She won best chef in the Northeast.

She wore her regalia on that Big Night.

Two years later, Sherry is optimistic that her stolen regalia will be returned.

“I still have hope that it’s out there somewhere, just waiting to come home, Sherry said. “I feel like it’s coming back. I feel that in my bones.”

A Reward is offered for the return of Sherry Pocknett’s regalia.

If you have any information, send an Instagram Message to the account: beadworkbykianga.

