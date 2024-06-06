Mashpee teen found safe, was allegedly assaulted by classmate before disappearance, police say

MASHPEE, Mass — A teen who was found safe Wednesday after going missing earlier this week was allegedly assaulted by a classmate last month, Mashpee police said.

After being reported missing from her home on June 2, Aliyah Konton was found safe Wednesday afternoon, Mashpee police told Boston 25. Employees at a Planet Fitness in Hyannis say the girl came asking to go to he bathroom, and is believed to have used the locker room shower.

The employees say two boys recognized the girl reported missing and told the manager, who then called Barnstable Police.

Mashpee police say they are investigating an alleged assault and battery that occurred on May 25 between the teen and one of her 13-year-old female classmates at Mashpee Middle-High School. Video of the alleged assault was shared on Snapchat, police say.

After collecting interviews and evidence, police consulted with the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges.

Konton was found Wednesday following an “intense” multi-day search between multiple state, local and federal agencies.

The 13-year-old assault suspect is facing seven counts of assault and battery filed in Falmouth District Court Juvenile Division, police say.

