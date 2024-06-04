Local

Mashpee police seek help finding missing teen

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Mashpee police seek help finding missing teen Mashpee police seek help finding missing teen (Mashpee Police)

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Mashpee police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen who may be in danger.

Aliyah Konton was last seen on June 2 in the Cape Drive area.

Mashpee police shared a photo of Konton on their social media pages and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police at 508-539-1480 ext 7237.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read