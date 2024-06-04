Mashpee police seek help finding missing teen

Mashpee police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen who may be in danger.

Aliyah Konton was last seen on June 2 in the Cape Drive area.

Mashpee police shared a photo of Konton on their social media pages and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police at 508-539-1480 ext 7237.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

