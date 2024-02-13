Marshfield’s Levitate Music Festival reveals star-studded 2024 lineup

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Levitate Music Festival on Tuesday announced a star-studded lineup of musical performers for this summer’s three-day event in Marshfield.

The 11th annual music and arts festival is slated to take place at the Marshfield Fairgrounds from July 5-7, 2024.

“We’re more than stoked on this highly Levitate lineup - featuring a very rare and special appearance,” the festival said in a Facebook post, teasing a scheduled appearance by Sublime.,

Leading the lineup of performers will be Sublime, a legendary ska-punk band that recently reunited with original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson.

Lake Street Dive, Mt. Joy, Tash Sultana, Dirty Heads, Oliver Anthony, Charley Crockett, The Elovaters, are also slated to perform, among many others.

The festival also features an array of food trucks and vendors, live art installations, pottery, and activities for kids.

Tickets for the popular festival go on sale Thursday.

We are incredibly excited to announce the lineup for the 11th Levitate Music and Arts Festival! We’re more than stoked... Posted by Levitate Music Festival on Tuesday, February 13, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group