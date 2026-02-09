Marlborough hospital evacuated due to water, heating issues

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Patients at a Marlborough hospital were evacuated overnight after the facility experienced what officials are calling significant ‘operational challenges’ that disrupted both heat and water service.

Emergency protocols were activated late Sunday night at UMass Memorial on Union Street, including the transfer of patients to other area hospitals.

Video captured around 10:30 p.m. shows a large emergency presence outside the hospital.

According to the Northborough Fire Department, crews responded to assist with what they described as a 'major heating system failure.'

Multiple ambulance strike teams were deployed to help relocate patients.

“Marlborough Campus is currently experiencing operational challenges impacting heating and water supply, the hospital said in a statement. ”The Campus is currently on code black and has activated emergency operations. Operational teams are in the process of transferring inpatients to other area hospitals and are working to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible. Patient safety remains our top priority.”

Additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

