Mark Cuban seen dining with his family at popular Boston restaurant

BOSTON — Mark Cuban, the former principal owner and current minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, was recently seen dining with his family at a popular restaurant in Boston.

Cuban, also known for being a host on the hit show “Shark Tank,” was in the city to watch his Mavericks take on the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Cuban’s brother, Brian, shared a photo on Instagram of himself eating with Mark and other family members at Row 34 in the Seaport.

Brian Cuban also shared a photo of himself inside what appeared to be a suite at TD Garden for Game 2 of the Finals. Dallas lost that game 105-98 as the Celtics took a 2-0 lead in the series.

Game 3 between the Celtics and Mavericks will be played Wednesday night in Dallas.

