Marblehead football allowed playoff game amid strike - but without coaches

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — After a week of uncertainty amid the North Shore teacher’s strike, Marblehead football players headed to their playoff game Friday night but without one important component – their coaches.

Marblehead Interim Superintendent John Robidoux had initially called off all sporting events and extracurriculars as the school committee and teachers’ union negotiate. But he later reversed his decision, allowing Marblehead to play Grafton in the Division 4 State Quarterfinals after a full week without classes.

“It’s been a long week for everybody, emotionally up and down, whether we were going to play or not,” said John Monaco, father of a Marblehead senior and co-captain. “I’m just glad we got the injunction. I’m glad that they did the right thing by letting the kids play.”

Hours before Friday’s game, Essex County Superior Court Justice Janice W. Howe granted an emergency injunction prohibiting Marblehead from canceling sporting events and other extracurricular activities, “so long as the coaches/advisors remain willing to staff these events and activities to ensure the safety of the student-participants.”

Marblehead Education Association told Boston 25 News the ruling means the team’s coaches, who are employed by the district under the contract that is being negotiated, cannot coach during the strike, but rather other volunteers can step up to lead the team.

“They’re going to play no matter what, but to have [the coaches] missing are two major cogs in the wheel,” Monaco said.

Marblehead’s head coach was seen in the stands rather than on the sidelines Friday night, as his team lost the playoff game, 35-0.

The school committee and teachers’ union still had not reached an agreement late Friday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

