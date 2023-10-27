Many Maine schools closed again Friday, 2 counties still on lockdown as hunt for shooter continues

LEWISTON, Maine — Schools and businesses in Maine are closed again Friday and people are still sheltering in their homes in communities as far as 50 miles away from Lewiston as law enforcement agencies continue to comb the region for Robert Card, an Army reservist who authorities say shot and killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killings in the history of the state.

Card, 40, is wanted in connection with a pair of mass shootings at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grill in Lewiston on Wednesday.

APTOPIX Maine Shooting Law enforcement officials remain on scene Thursday morning, Oct. 26, 2023, at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling center and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, after a mass shooting Wednesday night. Authorities have launched a multistate search on land and water for a U.S. Army reservist who they say fatally shot multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in Maine. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP) (Russ Dillingham/AP)

Card is suspected of opening fire with at least one rifle at a bar and a bowling alley. Authorities have not said how many guns were used or how they were obtained.

Search continues for Maine shooter LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: Law enforcement officials investigate outside the Schemengees Bar and Grille on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images /Getty Images)

During a Thursday evening news conference, Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline urged residents to continue to listen to shelter-in-place orders.

“Please stay at home and be safe,” the mayor said.

Bowdoin, Lisbon, and Lewiston were all still sheltering in place Friday

Maine Sen. Susan Collins also said that about 80 FBI agents were participating in the search for the suspect.

A house on Meadow Road in Bowdoin was surrounded Thursday night by heavily armed officers at a house where the suspect’s relatives live, but they didn’t locate Card.

The following counties are still sheltering in place:

Androscoggin County

Northern Sagadahoc Counties

Dozens of public school districts are closed across Maine again on Friday, according to WGME-TV:

ACTON SCHOOLS: Closed

Auburn Schools: Closed

Baxter Academy for Technology and Science: Closed

BIDDEFORD SCHOOLS: Closed

BRUNSWICK SCHOOLS: Closed

Compass Point Academy: Closed

Dayton School Department: Closed

FALMOUTH SCHOOLS: Closed

Fiddlehead Charter School of Arts and Sciences- Gray: Closed

GORHAM SCHOOLS: Closed

LEWISTON SCHOOLS: Closed

PORTLAND SCHOOLS: Closed

Region 10 Technical High School: Closed

Saco Schools: Closed

SANFORD SCHOOLS: Closed

SCARBOROUGH SCHOOLS: Closed

Sebago School Department: Closed

SOUTH PORTLAND SCHOOLS: Closed

Thornton Academy: ClosedVassalboro Community School: Closed

WELLS-OGUNQUIT CSD: Closed

West Bath School: Closed

WESTBROOK SCHOOLS: Closed

Winthrop Public Schools: Closed

YARMOUTH SCHOOLS: Closed

Colleges and Universities:

Central Maine Community College: Closed

Southern Maine Community College: Closed

UMA at Lewiston: Closed

UMA at Rumford: Closed

UMA at Saco: Closed

University of Maine - Augusta: Closed

York Co. Community College: Closed

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

