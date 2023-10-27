Many Maine schools closed again Friday, 2 counties still on lockdown as hunt for shooter continues

LEWISTON, Maine — Schools and businesses in Maine are closed again Friday and people are still sheltering in their homes in communities as far as 50 miles away from Lewiston as law enforcement agencies continue to comb the region for Robert Card, an Army reservist who authorities say shot and killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killings in the history of the state.
Card, 40, is wanted in connection with a pair of mass shootings at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grill in Lewiston on Wednesday.
Card is suspected of opening fire with at least one rifle at a bar and a bowling alley. Authorities have not said how many guns were used or how they were obtained.
During a Thursday evening news conference, Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline urged residents to continue to listen to shelter-in-place orders.
“Please stay at home and be safe,” the mayor said.
Bowdoin, Lisbon, and Lewiston were all still sheltering in place Friday
Maine Sen. Susan Collins also said that about 80 FBI agents were participating in the search for the suspect.
A house on Meadow Road in Bowdoin was surrounded Thursday night by heavily armed officers at a house where the suspect’s relatives live, but they didn’t locate Card.
The following counties are still sheltering in place:
- Androscoggin County
- Northern Sagadahoc Counties
Dozens of public school districts are closed across Maine again on Friday, according to WGME-TV:
ACTON SCHOOLS: Closed
Auburn Schools: Closed
Baxter Academy for Technology and Science: Closed
BIDDEFORD SCHOOLS: Closed
BRUNSWICK SCHOOLS: Closed
Compass Point Academy: Closed
Dayton School Department: Closed
FALMOUTH SCHOOLS: Closed
Fiddlehead Charter School of Arts and Sciences- Gray: Closed
GORHAM SCHOOLS: Closed
LEWISTON SCHOOLS: Closed
PORTLAND SCHOOLS: Closed
Region 10 Technical High School: Closed
Saco Schools: Closed
SANFORD SCHOOLS: Closed
SCARBOROUGH SCHOOLS: Closed
Sebago School Department: Closed
SOUTH PORTLAND SCHOOLS: Closed
Thornton Academy: ClosedVassalboro Community School: Closed
WELLS-OGUNQUIT CSD: Closed
West Bath School: Closed
WESTBROOK SCHOOLS: Closed
Winthrop Public Schools: Closed
YARMOUTH SCHOOLS: Closed
Colleges and Universities:
Central Maine Community College: Closed
Southern Maine Community College: Closed
UMA at Lewiston: Closed
UMA at Rumford: Closed
UMA at Saco: Closed
University of Maine - Augusta: Closed
York Co. Community College: Closed
