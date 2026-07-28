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Mansfield police working ‘active incident’ near police station

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Mansfield police working ‘active incident’ near police station
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

MANSFIELD, Mass. — The Mansfield Police Department said they’re actively working an incident involving an individual who is believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to officials, the individual is believed to be armed with a firearm in a vehicle outside the Mansfield Police Station.

A secure perimeter has been established around the area.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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