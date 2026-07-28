Mansfield police working ‘active incident’ near police station

MANSFIELD, Mass. — The Mansfield Police Department said they’re actively working an incident involving an individual who is believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis.
According to officials, the individual is believed to be armed with a firearm in a vehicle outside the Mansfield Police Station.
A secure perimeter has been established around the area.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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