Mansfield police working ‘active incident’ near police station

MANSFIELD, Mass. — The Mansfield Police Department said they’re actively working an incident involving an individual who is believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to officials, the individual is believed to be armed with a firearm in a vehicle outside the Mansfield Police Station.

A secure perimeter has been established around the area.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group