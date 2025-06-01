Manhole explodes in Lawrence, motorists, pedestrians asked to avoid area

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area of Broadway and Broadford streets after a manhole explosion.

According to Lawrence police, National Grid is working the area after the explosion earlier Sunday morning.

There are no injuries to report, and police are on scene.

Pedestrians and motorists are advised to avoid the area of Broadway and Bradford Streets. National Grid is currently working in the area following a manhole explosion that occurred earlier today.



There were no injuries. Lawrence Police are on scene to ensure everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/paXpdvX5qy — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) June 1, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group