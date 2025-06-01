Local

Manhole explodes in Lawrence, motorists, pedestrians asked to avoid area

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area of Broadway and Broadford streets after a manhole explosion.

According to Lawrence police, National Grid is working the area after the explosion earlier Sunday morning.

There are no injuries to report, and police are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

