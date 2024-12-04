Mandarin Oriental in Boston unveils the Boston Common holiday Presidential suite

It’s the holiday season and the Mandarin Oriental in Boston recently unveiled its Boston Common holiday presidential suite.

In collaboration with Modern Luxury, Boston Common, and PBF Homes, Mandarin Oriental, Boston has entirely transformed its Presidential Suite into a luxurious holiday enclave for the festive season.

When entering the suite, guests will be welcomed by an expansive, elegant space with decorative furniture and accents at every corner.

The 1,715-square-foot suite is complete with 10 uniquely decorated holiday trees throughout the space in the open-plan living room, dining area, primary bedroom, primary bathroom, and powder room. The living and dining room area features a 12-seat dining table with a fully decorated tablescape, including perfectly placed dinner table settings at each seating, ready for holiday dining.

“The Back Bay is the center of the festive season in Boston, and we cannot wait to provide visitors with this exceptional opportunity to extend their celebrations into our Presidential Suite, decked out in an exemplary and luxurious seasonal design from the renowned PBF Homes,” said Markus Lindner, General Manager, Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

The Presidential suite overnight stays comes with luxury amenities including in-room Champagne Concierge Cart service with Louis Roederer Champagnes and freshly mixed Champagne cocktails on demand, a Spa Sleep Kit with luxury bath and sleep amenities to take home, and Mandarin Oriental Luxury Robes from the brand’s new collection of bedding and sleepwear.

Overnight stays begin at $10,000 per night. Reservations can be made by contacting mobos-reservations @mohg.com.

